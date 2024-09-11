Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,041 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,665,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 255,201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 310,921 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CDMO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $669.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

