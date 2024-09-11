Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,829 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $536.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.91. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

