Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $200,043. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ALX Oncology

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

