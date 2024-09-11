Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $199,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.19 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

