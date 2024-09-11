Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.19. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

