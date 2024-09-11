Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,235 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 66.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Xperi by 40.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 409.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xperi by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $389.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,019.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $74,698. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPER. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

