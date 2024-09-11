Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,263 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

