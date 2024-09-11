Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,263 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of MGIC opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Software Enterprises
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.