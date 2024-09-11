Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,725 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UROY. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $478,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of UROY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

