Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,986,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

