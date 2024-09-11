Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in York Water were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 17,525.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

YORW stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

