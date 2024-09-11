Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

URNM opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.