173,906 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

