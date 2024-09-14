206,023 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Avista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avista alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.