22,265 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

