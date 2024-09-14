2,312 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $286.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.