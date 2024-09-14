34,065 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.31 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.58.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,205 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

