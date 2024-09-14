3,775 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Graco by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

