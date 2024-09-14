4,196 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

