7,579 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Lantheus by 25.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

