Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

