Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

