Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 8,396 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 134.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

