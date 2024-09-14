Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

