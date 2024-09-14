Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,383 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,510 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

