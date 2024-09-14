Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.