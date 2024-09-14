Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WST opened at $300.67 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.29.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

