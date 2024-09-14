Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $202.72 and a 52 week high of $296.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

