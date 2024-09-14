Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

