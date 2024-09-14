Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.34 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

