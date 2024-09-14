Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.57 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

