Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.16 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $216.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.