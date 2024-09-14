Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

DPZ stock opened at $402.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

