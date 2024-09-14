Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,044 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $445.36 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

