Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 22,490 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 458.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,173 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,801 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Trading Up 0.8 %

OKTA opened at $74.06 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.