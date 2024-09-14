Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 7,539 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

