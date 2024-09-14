Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $33,265,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.