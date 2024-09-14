Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after purchasing an additional 643,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $117.06 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,740. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

