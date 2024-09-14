Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 10,077 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

