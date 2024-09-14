Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 17,505 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 1,098,390 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

