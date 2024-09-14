Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 18,261 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.