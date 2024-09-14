Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 49,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,787 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

