Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 67,124 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67,124 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

MCD opened at $296.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

