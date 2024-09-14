Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 85,487 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,487 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

