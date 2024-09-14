Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,886.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,680.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,432.77.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

