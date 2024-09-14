Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,836 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

