AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 912 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average is $231.02.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

