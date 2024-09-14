AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

