AGF Management Ltd. Buys 806 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.



