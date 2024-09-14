AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 38,110 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,004,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $70.12.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

