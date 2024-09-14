AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $146.19 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.